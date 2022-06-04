Cross
Storyboard18: Maggi was one of the most looked for brands during pandemic, says Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan

Nestle India's Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan talks about how the company is sustaining all the momentum in consumption that came during the pandemic and meeting customer expectations in challenging times.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies across the board are feeling the pinch of inflationary trends. Nestle, the maker of major brands such as Maggi, Nescafe is no different.
In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Nestle India's Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan shares how the company is sustaining the momentum and consumption that came during the pandemic for flagship brands like Maggi, and meeting customer expectations in challenging times.
