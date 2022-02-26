Storyboard18: Madison's Sam Balsara on digital boom, 2022 outlook

Storyboard18 caught up with Sam Balsara, Chairman and MD of Madison World and spoke about the factors impacting the ad-ex in 2022.

Madison Media recently released a report saying advertisement expense is expected to grow by 20 percent in 2022 and reach Rs 90,000 crore.

This growth is on the back of a dramatic Rs 20,000 crore increase in the expense in 2021 amid the COVID-19 second wave.

In 2021, digital grew by 50 percent and in 2022, it is expected to become the largest contributor to ad-ex with a share of 37 percent compared to TV’s 36 percent.

Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Sam Balsara, Chairman and MD of Madison World to discuss this and the impact of other factors impacting ad-ex in 2022.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.