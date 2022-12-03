Storyboard18 | L'Oreal's business model on social commerce & Noise's journey so far

The past few years have been a seesaw for the beauty industry with the pandemic and the lockdowns bringing the sales down and the recovery bringing into for companies.

In this episode of Storyboard18, Delshad Irani spoke to Asmita Dubey, global chief digital and marketing officer at L'Oreal about the key shifts in consumer trends, how L'Oreal is creating online and offline experiences and future-proofing its brands.

Wearable brand Noise is all set to put India on the global map for connected lifestyle devices in the coming months, shared Gaurav Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Noise.

Speaking to Shibani Gharat Khatri shared the brand's journey so far, and how Noise became one of the fastest growing wearable brands in India. Along with this, he spoke about them roping in a new noisemaker as their brand ambassador for this smartwatch - Virat Kohli.

Storyboard18 caught up with Helen McRae, CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific, and Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer of Mindshare South Asia and spoke about the India market and the growth plans for the agency in the coming months and how true are the recession fears as far as India and APAC are concerned.

