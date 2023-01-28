Storyboard18 | Kellogg’s new campaign highlights importance of breakfast, Cleartrip reveals growth strategy

Kellogg India has announced a new master brand campaign, ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook’ that highlights the importance of a wholesome nutritious breakfast for children. Along with that, the brand has also announced the launch of a new campaign with actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to showcase its Muesli's granola offerings.

Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Prashant Peres, Managing Director, South Asia, Kellogg to talk about both these campaigns and the trends in the evolution of muesli granola category in India, the scope of growth for the newly launched product portfolio and how Indians are eating breakfast.

Revenge travel was one of the key trends of the past year. This was good news for OTAs like Flipkart group owned Cleartrip. In an exclusive conversation with Delshad Irani, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R gives us a quick recap of the company's growth in 2022 and the growth strategy for 2023. He also sheds light on the key trends and expectations from the travel industry, and what end users can look forward to this year.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video

