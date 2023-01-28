English
Storyboard18 News

Storyboard18 | Kellogg’s new campaign highlights importance of breakfast, Cleartrip reveals growth strategy

videos | Jan 28, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By Delshad Irani   | Shibani Gharat   Jan 28, 2023 10:27 AM IST (Published)
Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Prashant Peres, Managing Director, South Asia, Kellogg to talk about both these campaigns and the trends in the evolution of the muesli granola category in India. Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R gives us a quick recap of the company's growth in 2022 and the growth strategy for 2023.

Kellogg India has announced a new master brand campaign, ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook’ that highlights the importance of a wholesome nutritious breakfast for children. Along with that, the brand has also announced the launch of a new campaign with actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to showcase its Muesli's granola offerings.

Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Prashant Peres, Managing Director, South Asia, Kellogg to talk about both these campaigns and the trends in the evolution of muesli granola category in India, the scope of growth for the newly launched product portfolio and how Indians are eating breakfast.
Read Here | Wavemaker India's Vishal Jacob: Our product is our people and transforming them becomes critical
Revenge travel was one of the key trends of the past year. This was good news for OTAs like Flipkart group owned Cleartrip. In an exclusive conversation with Delshad Irani, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R gives us a quick recap of the company's growth in 2022 and the growth strategy for 2023. He also sheds light on the key trends and expectations from the travel industry, and what end users can look forward to this year.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
Also Read | Leo Burnett CEO aims to bring advantages of brands to benefit of society
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
