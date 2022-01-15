Storyboard18: Kellogg, Policybazaar on new campaign launch, business strategies

Storyboard18 in conversation with Kellogg’s and Policybazaar on the new campaign launch and business strategy for the Indian market.

In this episode of Storyboard18, Shibani Gharat is in conversation with Sumit Mathur, Director of Marketing at Kellogg South Asia on Kellogg’s new master brand campaign launch and the company's business strategy for the Indian market.

Also, Ankita Saxena spoke to Sharat Dhall, COO of Policybazaar.com about the new campaign, increase in the online health insurance business due to the pandemic (COVID-19) and much more.

Watch the accompanying video for the full show and some interesting campaigns on this week’s Noticeboard segment.