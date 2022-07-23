Storyboard18: Inflation is bothering India the most, says Kantar's Deepender Rana

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar spoke to Storyboard18 about the likely impact of the global rise in the cost of living on brands.

In the recently released data from Kantar’s Global Issues Barometer, Kantar has found that the invasion of Ukraine remains the number one concern of people in India followed by economic worries and the cost-of-living crisis.

Storyboard18 ’s Ankita Saxena speaks to Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division Kantar, about what is the likely impact of these global crises on brands across categories and how will it impact consumer demand, especially in the upcoming festive quarter.

“The biggest concern that bothers India is clearly inflation and in a way, Europe is worried about the war. India is worried about the war in a different way, which is the impact on commodity prices, fuel prices and what is fueling inflation,” he said.

Watch the accompanying video for more