India market to double in size in next 3-4 years, says EssenceMediacom CEO

WPP’s media investment group restructured its agency brands with five agency brands under the GroupM umbrella. Under this restructure Essence and MediaCom were merged to form EssenceMediacom, a new agency that fuels the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence, with MediaCom, scaled, multi-channel audience planning and strategic media expertise.
Nick Lawson, the Global CEO of MediaCom now leads this newly formed EssenceMediacom as a Global CEO. Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Nick Lawson and spoke to him about the vision for this new entity, an Indian business with 10,000 people and 120 offices around the world, how are they planning or aiming to become the largest media agency in the world?
Lawson believes in the next 3-4 years they can probably double in size in India. He said, “We launched the third biggest agency in India. I think the potential for us here is exponential. I also think that we can grow our share of what we do for clients as well.”
Also watch Shibani Gharat speaking to CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India - WPP about the outlook for WPP India agencies, talent strategy, and what's exciting at WPP Stream this year.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video