    Storyboard18: In conversation with VMLY&R's Hari Ramanathan on what's brewing at the company

    IST

    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Storyboard18 is in conversation with Hari Ramanathan Chief Executive Officer VMLY&R South and Southeast Asia and Japan on his recent visit to India. Ramanathan speaks about several things including his new role, Metaverse and where does VMLY&R stand in the WPP ecosystem.

    Storyboard18 is in conversation with Hari Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer at VMLY&R South and Southeast Asia and Japan on his recent visit to India. He recently took charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
    Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat met him on his first visit to India in the new role and Ramanathan shared insights on several things including what’s brewing at VMLY&R, what are clients looking for, Metaverse and where VMLY&R stands in the WPP ecosystem today.
    Watch the accompanying video for more
