Storyboard18: Indian Hotels MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal on travel trends, reimagined brand scape and more

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL shares plans under the new brand scape, focus on Ginger and more.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) recently disclosed its plan to reengineer its margins, reimagine its brand scape and restructure its portfolio under 'Ahvaan 2025'. It hopes Ginger will be an important growth vehicle and will scale to 125 hotels.

Amã Stays & Trails, a branded offering in the homestay market, will be a portfolio of 500 and Qmin IHCL’s culinary and home delivery platform will expand to 25 plus cities, the firm said.

Taj, on the other hand, the iconic luxury brand is slated to grow by 200 hotels across the globe. This week, Taj also ranked number one on the list of the strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance in its India 100 - 2022 report.

In conversation with Storyboard18, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL talked about the firm's plans, idea behind reimagined brand scape, key travel trends and learnings and more.

Also watch, Kate Scott-Dawkins, Global Director, Business Intelligence at GroupM speaking about how advances in AI will help marketers.

Watch accompanying video for more