    Storyboard18 News

    Storyboard18 in conversation with India's top brands on festive season strategies

    IST

    Storyboard18 in conversation with India's top brands on festive season strategies

    Profile image
    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Ahead of the festive season, Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with India's top brands to explore their strategies for the season.

    Ahead of the festive season, Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India about their journey in the last three years. Plans for the festive season and much more.
    Also, Vineet Sharma, Category Director-Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India spoke about the new take on ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and the brand diving into the everyday struggles of people.
    Also Read: Banks go all out to woo customers with sweet festive offers
    Mondelez India’s Vice President-Marketing Anil Vishwanathan spoke about how they are extending their generosity platform to the whole of the festive season and their expectations from Diwali.
    Also Read: Mega Home Utsav 2022 starts: Should you invest in real estate this festive season?
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
