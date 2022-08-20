    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Storyboard18: In conversation with Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Lamborghini India and PepsiCo India

    By Shibani Gharat
    Storyboard18 caught up with Karthik Raman, CMO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance on their interest in sports ahead of their marquee running event as a title sponsor in Mumbai this weekend. Also a chat with Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India to find out what is driving growth for the company.

    Storyboard18 caught up with Karthik Raman, CMO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance on their interest in sports, such as running, badminton, football and paralympics ahead of their marquee running event as a title sponsor in Mumbai this weekend after a gap of few years.
    He also spoke about the challenges of transitioning from IDBI Federal Life Insurance to a new name, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, in the thick of the pandemic, key trends in the insurance industry and why more financial services players and banks are associating themselves with the sport of running.
    Lamborghini saw a record-breaking 2021 globally and in India as well. 69 units were delivered in India with 86 percent growth.
    Storyboard18’s Ankita Saxena caught up with Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India to find out what is driving growth for the company at a time of high inflationary pressures, and what are the key markets for them and their plans for the festive season.
    Adding a touch of gourmet to its portfolio in India, Lays has launched a premium range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lays Gourmet, and along with that a new TVC for its offering. This launch is in line with their strategy to provide a spectrum of innovative and delicious snack options to consumers.
    Shibani Gharat caught up with Shailja Joshi, Director-Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India and spoke about their innovations, launch of Lays gourmet, and their consumer engagement strategies around the festive season and main focus areas in the coming months.
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
