Storyboard18 | Hyperice ropes in Virat Kohli as athlete investor, brand ambassador

Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand entered the Indian market a few months ago with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as an athlete investor and brand ambassador.

Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, to know more about the strategy of roping in athletes as investors, how they are educating both elites and everyday athletes about the science of recovery and the global big-ticket sporting event associations.

Kohli joins an unmatched list of elite global athlete investors including global football superstar Erling Haaland, four-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and NBA star Ja Morant.

Interestingly, when Hyperice was founded in early 2010 by Anthony Katz, he worked closely with numerous professional athletes and teams to kick start a movement around performance recovery technology, and today, as people are taking health and wellness even more seriously, it has become a brand to reckon with.

