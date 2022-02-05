Storyboard18: How Nestle is future-proofing Nescafé, Maggie, Kitkat and other brands

Storyboard18 caught up with Nestle’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Aude Gandon about how the company is future-proofing its brands.

Brands and marketers everywhere are grappling with an unprecedented level of disruption driven by various forces of change. In 2020 when the world was reeling from the full blow of the pandemic for the first time, Aude Gandon joined Nestle as its first ever Global Chief Marketing Officer. In an exclusive free-willing conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Aude Gandon talked about how Nestle is future-proofing its brands such as Nescafé, Maggie, KitKat and Cerelac amongst others.

For more, watch the accompanying video