Over the years, several brands and marketers across segments have leveraged the festive season to launch new products and amplify initiatives on the platform. Here's how they make it happen

Last two years, most people exchanged festive wishes virtually but this Diwali people are looking forward to celebrating the festival with friends and family in person.

However, people still take to social media to share good wishes, signature festive dishes, Diwali cleaning and decoration tips, and much more.

These conversations on the platform present brands with the perfect opportunity to nurture customer relationships by engaging with the key audience when they are most receptive.

The festive season also witnesses several brands jumping onto the gifting bandwagon with various promotions running over the period. How do these conversations convert into sales and how do brands drive positivity and fuel brand memorability during the festive times? Storyboardy18 is in conversation with Mayank Prabhakar, Head of Digital Marketing, Vivo India, Nidhi Hola, Country Marketing Director, Dell India and Kanika Mittal, Country Head, Large Clients Solutions at Twitter India to find out.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video