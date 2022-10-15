    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

    Storyboard18: How brands ideate promotion during festive season

    videos | IST

    Storyboard18: How brands ideate promotion during festive season

    Profile image
    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Over the years, several brands and marketers across segments have leveraged the festive season to launch new products and amplify initiatives on the platform. Here's how they make it happen

    Last two years, most people exchanged festive wishes virtually but this Diwali people are looking forward to celebrating the festival with friends and family in person.
    However, people still take to social media to share good wishes, signature festive dishes, Diwali cleaning and decoration tips, and much more.
    These conversations on the platform present brands with the perfect opportunity to nurture customer relationships by engaging with the key audience when they are most receptive.
    Over the years, several brands and marketers across segments have leveraged the festive season to launch new products and amplify initiatives on the platform.
    The festive season also witnesses several brands jumping onto the gifting bandwagon with various promotions running over the period. How do these conversations convert into sales and how do brands drive positivity and fuel brand memorability during the festive times? Storyboardy18 is in conversation with Mayank Prabhakar, Head of Digital Marketing, Vivo India, Nidhi Hola, Country Marketing Director, Dell India and Kanika Mittal, Country Head, Large Clients Solutions at Twitter India to find out.
    Also Read: How marketers & agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on LinkedIn
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng