Storyboard18: Havas Group India announces the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake

    Havas Group India announces the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake

    Havas Group India announces the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake

    By Shibani Gharat
    Storyboard18 caught up with Rosie Holden, CEO, Cake and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India on the launch of this UK-based creative agency in the country.

    This week, Havas Group India announced the launch of a UK-based creative agency, Cake in the country. Cake India will specialise in sport, culture, and entertainment and this will be the London-headquartered agency’s first global office outside the UK.
    Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat visited the Havas Office in Mumbai to catch up with Rosie Holden, CEO of Cake and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India to discuss this.
    Watch the accompanying video for more
