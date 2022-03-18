Storyboard18: Gujarat, UP to be focus markets for Tata IPL 2022, says Sanjog Gupta

The 15th edition of Tata IPL is just a week away. This year IPL has a new title sponsor and two new teams - Lucknow SuperGiants and Gujarat Titans. CNBC-TV18 exclusively spoke to Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports at Disney Star about excitement around IPL among audience and advertisers.

Also watch Deepika Bhan, President of Packaged Foods at Tata Consumer Products decode Tata Salts premiumisation journey in India. The company recently launched Tata Salt - Super Lite which as per claim is the first ever 30 percent less sodium salt.

Moreover, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead of Pepsi Cola at PepsiCo India discussed their new campaign, the company's summer season plan and impact of inflationary pressure on their ad spends.

