    Godrej Consumer's Sudhir Sitapati on how to build brands that last

    Godrej Consumer's Sudhir Sitapati on how to build brands that last

    Storyboard18
    In an interview with Storyboard’s Delshad Irani, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), shared his vision for the company and an approach towards marketing and brand building.

    He spoke at length about building brands and businesses that are built to last.
    Also Read | Godrej Consumer shares jump 5% as firm expects India sales to grow in double-digits
    Sitapati also shared how Godrej is democratising categories and his advice for young marketers and leaders.
    Also Read | Storyboard18: Inflation is bothering India the most, says Kantar's Deepender Rana
    He joined the homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant last year, just as things were beginning to open up.
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
