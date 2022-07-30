In an interview with Storyboard’s Delshad Irani, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), shared his vision for the company and an approach towards marketing and brand building.

Buy / Sell Godrej Consumer share TRADE

In an interview with Storyboard’s Delshad Irani, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), shared his vision for the company and an approach towards marketing and brand building.

He spoke at length about building brands and businesses that are built to last.

Sitapati also shared how Godrej is democratising categories and his advice for young marketers and leaders.

He joined the homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant last year, just as things were beginning to open up.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video