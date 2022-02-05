Storyboard18: Games24X7 partners with Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Storyboard18 spoke with Bhavin Pandya, CEO and Founder of Games24X7 about their new campaign and the potential of online gaming.

Games24X7 is a prominent skill gaming company which runs My11Circle and RummyCircle. Recently the company announced a three-year title sponsorship deal with Indian Premier League (IPL) Team Lucknow Super Giants for its brand My11Circle. Followed by this announcement was them announcing their flagship platform is roping in actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. Bhavin Pandya, CEO and Founder of Games24X7 discussed this and about the potential of this sector and the impact that this sector will have after FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement about setting up of a task force with all the stakeholders of the animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVCG) sector.

Watch the accompanying video for more.