Storyboard18: Facebook’s new corporate identity ‘Meta’

Storyboard18 spoke to Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of GMS, Facebook India and Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe - South Asia on how this is a unique opportunity for businesses to build engaging campaigns for their customers and what are the key trends around this year's festival.

Two years ago, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a partnership with Facebook as part of which Facebook can carry a range of digital content for four years including match recaps, in-play key moments, and other match and feature content.

This year around the festival and the extended cricketing with IPL and T20 WC, Facebook has seen strong and increasing engagement around the sport.

He also talked about the new corporate entity's name change from Facebook to Meta.

Watch accompanying video for more.