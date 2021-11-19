Storyboard18: Experts at Twitter discuss brand safety

"When everyone feels safe, is when we can see really great rich conversations happening," said Caitlin Rush, Global Head - Brand Safety Strategy, Twitter, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. Brand safety is an area that is rapidly evolving and is a constantly moving target. So, that in itself can create challenges for brands and for marketers, she added.

We are living in sensitive times battling challenges and multiple social issues. In this scenario featuring content and messages for brands and advertisers can be tricky; misplaced ads around inappropriate content and such other challenges can become quick recipes for disaster and can lead to brand reputation and credibility taking a hit.

To discuss all aspects of brand safety, CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard team caught up with Twitter to understand how they are addressing the issue of brand safety, globally, as well as in India.

Defining brand safety at Twitter in the context of today’s emerging media landscape, Caitlin Rush, Global Head - Brand Safety Strategy, said it is a definition that they have seen evolve over time, particularly in the last year and a half or so.

“At Twitter, brand safety is so much more than just brands. Ultimately, it comes down to being about people and protecting people, and keeping them safe. This is a conversation about social responsibility and leadership. And from the top down Twitter is committed to making the service a safe place for everyone,” she said, adding that Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation and that can only be done when an atmosphere is created where everyone feels comfortable to share their voice. “When everyone feels safe, is when we can see really great rich conversations happening,” she said.

According to her, brand safety is an area that is rapidly evolving and is a constantly moving target. So, that in itself can create challenges for brands and for marketers.

CNBC-TV18 also caught up with Gopa Menon, Head of Digital, South Asia, Mindshare, and Preetha Athrey, Head Marketing, Twitter India, and sought their views on brand safety.

Click here