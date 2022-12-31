English
homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

Storyboard18: A look at what global brands said about Indian market in 2022

Storyboard18: A look at what global brands said about Indian market in 2022

By Shibani Gharat   Dec 31, 2022 8:17 PM IST (Published)
Industry leaders say, India did exceedingly well given the global economic scenario, in spite of persistent economic uncertainties, an ongoing war, series of controversies, cost of living crisis, big tech woes. On the special year end episode of Storyboard18, watch the best conversations from the year gone by and what global leaders had to say about the India market.

In spite of persistent economic uncertainties, an ongoing war, series of controversies, cost of living crisis, big tech woes, we survived another year. A year which was full of ups and downs.

However industry leaders say, India did exceedingly well given the global economic scenario.
On the special year end episode of Storyboard18, watch the best conversations from the year gone by and what global leaders had to say about the India market.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Also Read: Flashback 2022: An eventful year for the market
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
X