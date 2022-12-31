Storyboard18: A look at what global brands said about Indian market in 2022

In spite of persistent economic uncertainties, an ongoing war, series of controversies, cost of living crisis, big tech woes, we survived another year. A year which was full of ups and downs.

However industry leaders say, India did exceedingly well given the global economic scenario.

On the special year end episode of Storyboard18, watch the best conversations from the year gone by and what global leaders had to say about the India market.

Watch video for entire conversation.