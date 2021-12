Storyboard18 is in conversation with Pragya Misra Mehrishi, Director of Public Affairs, India at Truecaller. She spoke about the Swedish Brand’s plans and approach for their largest market in the world.

Truecaller recently announced “Truecaller Version 12” with several user-focused enhancements that include video caller ID, call recording, Ghost Call etc. Pragya Misra Mehrishi, Director of Public Affairs, India at Truecaller discussed more about these and Truecaller’s plans and strategy for the India market, safety and privacy for the users.

Watch the accompanying video for more.