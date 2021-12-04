Storyboard18 | Tapsee Pannu on destigmatising periods, entrepreneurial journey with LAIQA

LAIQA, women’s hygiene and sanitary brand has announced their association with actress Taapsee Pannu as a shareholder. With this announcement Taapsee recently launched the LAIQA Period Application called Period Pal. Storyboard18’s Ankita Saxena spoke with Taapsee Pannu, on the sidelines of this announcement, about becoming the Co-founder and chief innovation officer of the brand, her entrepreneurial journey with LAIQA and her initiative to destigmatize periods.
