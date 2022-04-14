Storyboard18 | Starbucks’ expansion plans, Puma’s next phase of growth and Uber’s multimodal vision

In this episode of Storyboard18, know more about Starbucks’ expansion plans, Puma’s next phase of growth, Uber India’s multimodal vision and how Perfetti Van Melle India venturing into the shaped gums category.

In this episode, Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks on the brand celebrating 10 years in India this year, their expansion strategy and much more.

Shibani Gharat also caught up with Abhishek Ganguly, MD of Puma India and Southeast Asia and talked about how the brand clocked revenue of Rs 2,044 crore in 2021 and where will the next phase of growth come from.

Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani spoke to Prabjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia about Uber India's multimodal vision and the brand's new marketing campaign for its low-cost mobility solutions.

Also, watch Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD and Rohit Kapoor, Director-Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle India in conversation with Shibani Gharat about how the brand is venturing into the shaped gums category with the launch of the Center Fruit tennis ball.

For more details, watch the accompanying video