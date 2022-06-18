Cross
Storyboard18 | Stacks & Strategies: Views on how technology reoriented campaigns and marketing strategies

By Ankita Saxena   IST (Published)
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Head-West at Wavemaker India and Anil Vishwanathan, VP-Marketing at Mondelez spoke at length about the award-winning campaign, Not Just A Cadbury Ad, a perfect example of creativity fueled by technology and how the use of technology has reoriented the way in which they approach their campaigns and marketing strategies.

On Storyboard18’s ‘New Month in Focus’ initiative spotlights themes and topics that are pushing marketers to reshape and rethink how brands interact with today's customers.
Our theme for this month is stacks and strategies that put a spotlight on martech (Marketing technology) and adtech (advertising technology) presented by Voot.
The series focuses on how decision-makers and marketers are advancing the adoption of new technologies and tech-driven strategies in the brand marketing ecosystem.
Also Read: Storyboard18 | Cannes Lions' Indian jurors on key emerging trends at the event
In this episode, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Head-West at Wavemaker India; and Anil Vishwanathan, VP-Marketing at Mondelez, spoke at length about the award-winning campaign, Not Just A Cadbury Ad, a perfect example of creativity fueled by technology and how the use of technology has reoriented the way in which they approach their campaigns and marketing strategies.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
