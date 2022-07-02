In conversation with Storyboard’s Delshad Irani, Raja Rajamannar of Mastercard spoke at length about how he, as a decision-maker, is advancing the adoption of new technologies and tech-driven strategies in the brand marketing ecosystem.

Mastercard’s Global CMO, Raja Rajamannar has been vocal about technology-driven disruptions that are transforming marketing.

In conversation with Storyboard’s Delshad Irani, Raja Rajamannar spoke at length about how he, as a decision-maker, is advancing the adoption of new technologies and tech-driven strategies in the brand marketing ecosystem.

Watch the accompanying video of the special segment of Stacks and Strategies presented by Voot (video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming service, owned by Viacom18) to find out how one of the world's most influential CMOs uses tech-driven strategies to help fast-track business and brand growth.