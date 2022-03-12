0

Storyboard18 | P&G’s Akhil Meshram on Whisper's new film 'The Missing Chapter'

By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
Ahead of International Women’s Day, feminine care brand Whisper launched a new film, titled – 'The Missing Chapter', as a part of its Keep Girls in School movement aimed at addressing the brand’s commitment to its flagship programme Keep Girls in School.

The campaign film by Whisper is primarily designed to illustrate how a girl’s lack of period education contributes to her missing school days, a situation worsened by the glaring absence of period education in Indian textbooks.
In an exclusive interview to Storyboard18, Akhil Meshram, senior director, category leader feminine care-Indian subcontinent at P&G talked about the third chapter of Keep Girls in School initiative.
Meshram spoke about the entire initiative, the impact that it has made over the past few years and what needs to be done to bring about a large change.
Watch the accompanying video for an exclusive conversation.
