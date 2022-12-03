English
Storyboard18 | Experts discuss how can news genre be a reach for advertisers

Storyboard18 | Experts discuss how can news genre be a reach for advertisers

By Shibani Gharat   Dec 3, 2022 4:47 PM IST
Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Shashi Sinha, CEO - IPG Mediabrands India and chairman BARC India; Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing at Aditya Birla Group; Anita Nayyar, COO-Media & Communication at Patanjali Ayurved and Anuj Gandhi, former group CEO of IndiaCast to discuss how can news genre be a great reach builder for advertisers and is it possible to look at news as a reach builder?

There is no doubt that news channels have a wide reach across the length and breadth of the country but how can the news genre be a great reach builder for advertisers and is it possible to look at news as a reach builder?

To discuss this Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Shashi Sinha, CEO - IPG Mediabrands India and chairman of BARC India; Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing at Aditya Birla Group; Anita Nayyar, COO-Media & Communication at Patanjali Ayurved and Anuj Gandhi, former group CEO of IndiaCast.
