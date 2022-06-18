This year, Cannes Lions will have 290 jury members from across the world and six Indian jury members will be a part of this group.

The Cannes Lions Festival of creativity is around the corner and many from the industry must be going through Cannesxiety as Ogilvy's Liz Taylor famously phrased on the show, but for many of whom who are on the jury, there is an added responsibility of judging the most creative, innovative and trendsetting work there.

This year, Cannes Lions will have 290 jury members from across the world, including six from India.

Also Read: Storyboard18 - Stacks & Strategies | Rise of vernacular advertising on digital in India

In this episode, Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat is in conversation with the Indian jurors at Cannes Lions this year to understand their expectations from the event.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video