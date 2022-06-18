Cross
Storyboard18 | Cannes Lions' Indian jurors on key emerging trends at the event

By Shibani Gharat   | Ankita Saxena
This year, Cannes Lions will have 290 jury members from across the world and six Indian jury members will be a part of this group.

The Cannes Lions Festival of creativity is around the corner and many from the industry must be going through Cannesxiety as Ogilvy's Liz Taylor famously phrased on the show, but for many of whom who are on the jury, there is an added responsibility of judging the most creative, innovative and trendsetting work there.
This year, Cannes Lions will have 290 jury members from across the world, including six from India.
In this episode, Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat is in conversation with the Indian jurors at Cannes Lions this year to understand their expectations from the event.
