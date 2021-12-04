Storyboard18 | Build To Last: Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar in conversation with Rajashree R of TCS

In the latest episode of Storyboard18's Build To Last, Raja Rajamannar, global CMO and President - Healthcare business, Mastercard, talks to TCS’s CMO Rajashree R about building and sustaining legacy Indian brands.

In the fourth episode, Rajamannar chats with iconic Indian brand TCS’s chief marketing officer Rajashree R.

In March 2021, the global IT major that’s part of the Tata Group unveiled a new brand statement ‘Building on Belief’ to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth.

For over a decade the company’s brand statement was ‘Experience Certainty’. The rebranding exercise involved over 100 customers and 200 employees including millennials who were part of the study. The word Belief encapsulates four pillars—world belief, customers belief, TCS belief and individual belief.

TCS has been ranked by Brand Finance among the top 3 IT services brands in the world, and as the fastest growing brand in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020).

In January, a report by Brand Finance estimated that TCS’ brand value grew by $1.4 billion in 2020, on an annual basis; the highest growth in IT services. TCS is also recognized as a Superbrand in the US, as well as in the UK, for its brand reputation.

Tune in to find out how an iconic Indian company like TCS navigates waves of disruption and tumultuous change over decades to build an enduring brand. We also learn how the company looks at the evolution of B2B marketing and why marketing should be the custodian of the brand’s purpose statement.

