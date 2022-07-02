Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022: With five Grand Prix wins this year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a total of 47 metals. Before this, India's best performance was in 2017 when it got 40 metals.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 was a grand affair for the Indian contingent as the industry clocked its best performance so far at the festival.

With five Grand Prix wins this year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a total of 47 metals. Before this, India's best performance was in 2017 when it got 40 metals.

In another first, Dentsu Creative Bangalore was named the Agency Of The Year and this is the first time that an agency from India has bagged this honour.

Watch the accompanying video of Storyboard18’s special segment on Cannes Lions and take a look at the big Grand Prix winners.