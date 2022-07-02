Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

Storyboard18 | A look at Cannes Lions 2022 Grand Prix winners

videos | IST

Storyboard18 | A look at Cannes Lions 2022 Grand Prix winners

Profile image
By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
Mini

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022: With five Grand Prix wins this year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a total of 47 metals. Before this, India's best performance was in 2017 when it got 40 metals.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 was a grand affair for the Indian contingent as the industry clocked its best performance so far at the festival.
With five Grand Prix wins this year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a total of 47 metals. Before this, India's best performance was in 2017 when it got 40 metals.
In another first, Dentsu Creative Bangalore was named the Agency Of The Year and this is the first time that an agency from India has bagged this honour.
Also Read: Storyboard18 | 2022 was India’s historic year at Cannes Lions
Watch the accompanying video of Storyboard18’s special segment on Cannes Lions and take a look at the big Grand Prix winners.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More