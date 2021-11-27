Storyboard 18: Here's what to expect from Kaushik Roy's book, Alphabetica - A Satire on Majoritarianism

After spending over 4 decades in marketing and communication, Kaushik Roy, President of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Reliance Industries Limited is launching a new book titled Alphabetica - A Satire on Majoritarianism.

After spending over four decades in marketing and communication, Kaushik Roy, President of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Reliance Industries Limited, is launching a new book titled Alphabetica - A Satire on Majoritarianism.

After having achieved the high point of his career with his induction to International Advertising Association's (IAA) Hall of Fame, Kaushik took a sabbatical to complete his first novel.

Storyboard spoke with Kaushik to know more about the thought-provoking book.

Watch video for entire conversation.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.