Storyboard 18: Experts decode latest trends in influencer marketing

One of the industries that saw a boom owing to the pandemic is the influencer economy. The industry is pegged to be worth Rs 900 crore by the end of 2021, according to GroupM INCA's India Influencer Marketing Report.

Watch Storyboard 18's Ankita Saxena in conversation with with two popular fashion beauty and lifestyle influencers Aashna Shroff and Ankush Bahuguna who spoke about the latest trends in influencer marketing landscape, their collaboration with Myntra to boost influencer economy and what brands are looking for.