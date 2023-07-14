Media Dialogues | S4 Capital’s Martin Sorrell optimistic about Indian market

Storyboard18's editor, Delshad Irani, spoke to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC, CEO, and CCO of McCann World Group India, to talk about the future of creativity and India's rising creative influence on the global stage.

During the recent Cannes Lions festival of creativity, a prominent event in the advertising and marketing industry, discussions revolved around the profound influence of AI and the disruptive trends shaping consumer marketing and media landscapes. Storyboard18’s editor, Delshad Irani, had the opportunity to interview Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, to gain insights into his vision for the Indian market.

Sorrell expressed his optimism about the Indian market, highlighting its rapid growth and potential. He mentioned that S4 Capital's business in India is flourishing, with some trade magazines even recognizing it as the fastest-growing agency in the country. Sorrell confidently mentioned this accolade and emphasised the need to further expand and scale operations in India.

S4 Capital is actively collaborating with Indian brands that are venturing abroad, as well as supporting local Indian brands in their growth aspirations. Sorrell predicted that by 2050, Indian brands would secure the third spot globally.

Also Read | Storyboard18 | Artificial Intelligence takes center stage at Cannes Lion Festival

Additionally, watch the interview between Storyboard18's editor, Delshad Irani, and Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC, CEO, and CCO of McCann World Group India, as they discuss the future of creativity and India's rising creative influence on the global stage.