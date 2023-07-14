Media Dialogues | S4 Capital’s Martin Sorrell optimistic about Indian market

Storyboard18's editor, Delshad Irani, spoke to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC, CEO, and CCO of McCann World Group India, to talk about the future of creativity and India's rising creative influence on the global stage.
During the recent Cannes Lions festival of creativity, a prominent event in the advertising and marketing industry, discussions revolved around the profound influence of AI and the disruptive trends shaping consumer marketing and media landscapes. Storyboard18’s editor, Delshad Irani, had the opportunity to interview Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, to gain insights into his vision for the Indian market.
Sorrell expressed his optimism about the Indian market, highlighting its rapid growth and potential. He mentioned that S4 Capital's business in India is flourishing, with some trade magazines even recognizing it as the fastest-growing agency in the country. Sorrell confidently mentioned this accolade and emphasised the need to further expand and scale operations in India.
S4 Capital is actively collaborating with Indian brands that are venturing abroad, as well as supporting local Indian brands in their growth aspirations. Sorrell predicted that by 2050, Indian brands would secure the third spot globally.
Additionally, watch the interview between Storyboard18's editor, Delshad Irani, and Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC, CEO, and CCO of McCann World Group India, as they discuss the future of creativity and India's rising creative influence on the global stage.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read