From winning several new businesses including PepsiCo and Meta to becoming the agency of the year at Goafest ABBYs, winning grand prix at Cannes Lion and the Grand Effie for their work for Whisper at the recently concluded Effie Awards, Leo Burnett has had a dream run over the past few months.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO at Leo Burnett South Asia & Chairman of BBH India said, the consumption story in India is "completely intact," and the agency aims to bring the advantages of brands to the benefit of society. He believes that by connecting brands with consumers in a meaningful way, Leo Burnett can help drive economic growth and improve people's lives.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO at Leo Burnett South Asia; Chairman of creative council at Publicis Groupe South Asia emphasised on the importance of solving human problems through the use of technology. "It's not about what technology you are using, but what human problem you are solving," he said.

Das added that the Leo Burnett team is designing a lot of simple technologies that create an impact on people's lives. They believe that by using technology in a thoughtful and responsible way, they can help brands make a positive impact on society.

Also watch Deepika Bhan, President of Packaged Foods India at Tata Consumer products speak about the company’s new campaign titled “360-degree Har Sawaal Uthega.” Through the campaign the company aims to empower children by providing them with a one of its kind platforms to raise questions that could spark relevant conversations.

Watch video for more.