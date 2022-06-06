Layer’r Shot ad row: Punitive action needs to be taken against all parties involved, say experts

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry ordered the suspension of two advertisements over the weekend by brand Layer’r for their Shot body spray. Both these advertisements by the brand feature young boys asking a crude question insinuating rape. The ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the video from their platform. This came after the company faced severe backlash from social media users for promoting rape culture in their advertisements.

Meanwhile the ad regulatory body, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said the ad is a serious breach of ASCI code and asked for its immediate suspension.

So, is mere suspension enough? In today’s digital age merely taking an advertisement down means nothing. Also what needs to be done so that this does not happen again? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manisha Kapoor, CEO of ASCI; Paritosh Joshi of Principal of Provocateur Advisory; Dr AL Shardha, Director of Population First.

