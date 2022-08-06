Arun Kumar, Chief Data & Technology Officer at IPG believes that global advertisers are starting to see India in the same context as they viewed China a few years ago. He thinks it is the right time for India as a market.

“I think this is the right time for India as a market. A lot of global advertisers are starting to see India in the same context as they viewed China a few years ago. There is an increasing realisation that you have to approach India on India’s terms. So this is a time when lot of solutions can scale as there is demand for those solutions”, he said.

Speaking on data privacy he said, “There have to be common set of standards for data privacy. The best industry for data privacy I would look at is the telecom industry. These common standards cannot be set by Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft etc. they need to be setup by a wide body of experts who are technically proficient and who are not pushed by any vested interest.”

Also, actor Ananya Pandey and Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder of Plum spoke about the company’s new campaign for the ‘BodyLovin’ range of products.

