Impact of Metaverse on auto industry as companies drive into the virtual world

Mindshare India recently conceptualised and enabled the first ever electric vehicle (EV) launch in Metaverse for Volvo Cars, called Volvoverse.

Over the past few months, Metaverse has got a lot of attention. For brands, marketing in Metaverse is an opportunity to reach a larger audience in an engaging manner. And increasingly, automakers are getting onto Metaverse to enhance their customer experience.

Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with one such automaker Volvo, along with Mindshare. Amit Jain, Head-Marketing and Corporate Communications at Volvo Cars India and Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare South Asia, discussed at length about the opportunities in Metaverse and what kinds of investment are required.

