    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

    Impact of Metaverse on auto industry as companies drive into the virtual world

    videos | IST

    Impact of Metaverse on auto industry as companies drive into the virtual world

    Profile image
    By Storyboard18   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Mindshare India recently conceptualised and enabled the first ever electric vehicle (EV) launch in Metaverse for Volvo Cars, called Volvoverse.

    Over the past few months, Metaverse has got a lot of attention. For brands, marketing in Metaverse is an opportunity to reach a larger audience in an engaging manner. And increasingly, automakers are getting onto Metaverse to enhance their customer experience.
    Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with one such automaker Volvo, along with Mindshare. Amit Jain, Head-Marketing and Corporate Communications at Volvo Cars India and Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare South Asia, discussed at length about the opportunities in Metaverse and what kinds of investment are required.
    Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India — Check price, features and more
    Mindshare India recently conceptualised and enabled the first ever electric vehicle (EV) launch in Metaverse for Volvo Cars, called Volvoverse. This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Metaverse across WPP agencies.
    Also Read: Storyboard18 Exclusive | If you don't keep yourself up to date, you will get obsolete quickly: Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar
    Volvo XC40 Recharge was launched in a virtual world Volvoverse.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng