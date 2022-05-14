How marketers are harnessing the power of technology, innovation to create powerful storytelling in campaigns

TCS has persistently worked on increasing its brand by investing in big brand sponsorships. In the year 2021, the brand added the TCS London Marathon, the Waterfront Marathon in Toronto to its roster of 11 running sponsorships. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajashree R, CMO at TCS to understand how marketers are harnessing the power of technology, innovation and creativity in sports to create powerful storytelling in campaigns that increase affinity and loyalty with the audience.

TCS has persistently worked on increasing its brand by investing in big brand sponsorships.

In the year 2021, the brand added the TCS London Marathon, the Waterfront Marathon in Toronto to its roster of 11 running sponsorships. It also announced a partnership for the Jaguar TCS racing team and Formula-E Motorsports and made their way into the field of golf by partnering with the Dutch Open.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajashree R, CMO at TCS to understand how marketers are harnessing the power of technology, innovation and creativity in sports to create powerful storytelling in campaigns that increase affinity and loyalty with the audience.

