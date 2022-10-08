    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    How marketers & agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on LinkedIn

    How marketers & agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on LinkedIn

    How marketers & agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on LinkedIn

    By Shibani Gharat
    Storyboard18 is in conversation with Valerie Beauchamp, Global Head of Agency Development & Education for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions on how marketers and agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on the platform.

    Storyboard18 is in conversation with Valerie Beauchamp, Global Head of Agency Development & Education for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, on how marketers and agency leaders can creatively invest in B2B marketing on the platform. The company is growing its marketing and advertising business. Valerie Beauchamp leads the global team that is responsible for cultivating relationships with advertising, marketing, and agency partners.
    Also, watch Karan Virwani, CEO at WeWork India, and Megha Agarwal, Head of Brand and Marketing at WeWork India, speaking about the major trends witnessed pose the pandemic in their sector and how will they pan out in the next few months.
    Watch video for more.
