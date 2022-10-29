Havas Media expects India to be the third largest market by 2030

Speaking to Shibani Gharat, Peter Mears, CEO at Havas Media Group said, the local management has done a great job in attracting new and different capability partners into the family which has helped the company’s client relationships.

Peter Mears, CEO of Havas Media Group is very optimistic about India and believes that it can grow to be the third-largest market in the world by 2030.

Speaking to Shibani Gharat, he said, the local management has done a great job in attracting new and different capability partners into the family which has helped the company’s client relationships.

"India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025," he said.

The show also features Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia who discusses the impact of password sharing by users on OTT platforms.

Finally, John Saunders, Global CEO of FleishmanHillard throws light on the top things to consider while making a company’s PR strategy in today’s day and age.

Watch the video for more.