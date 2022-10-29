    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

    Havas Media expects India to be the third largest market by 2030

    videos | IST

    Havas Media expects India to be the third largest market by 2030

    Profile image
    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Speaking to Shibani Gharat, Peter Mears, CEO at Havas Media Group said, the local management has done a great job in attracting new and different capability partners into the family which has helped the company’s client relationships.

    Peter Mears, CEO of Havas Media Group is very optimistic about India and believes that it can grow to be the third-largest market in the world by 2030.
    Speaking to Shibani Gharat, he said, the local management has done a great job in attracting new and different capability partners into the family which has helped the company’s client relationships.
    "India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025," he said.
    The show also features Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia who discusses the impact of password sharing by users on OTT platforms.
    Finally, John Saunders, Global CEO of FleishmanHillard throws light on the top things to consider while making a company’s PR strategy in today’s day and age.
    Watch the video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng