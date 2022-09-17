    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Experts discuss 'Building Valuable Brands in VUCA 2.0'

    videos | IST

    Experts discuss 'Building Valuable Brands in VUCA 2.0'

    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Storyboard18 discussed the theme ‘Building Valuable Brands in VUCA 2.0 World’ as the world contemplates what post-pandemic world might look like.

    Storyboard18 discussed the theme ‘Building Valuable Brands in VUCA 2.0 World’ as the world contemplates what post-pandemic world might look like. In certain areas it is clear that volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) is going to be vast. So how do businesses create winning strategies and valuable brands during these complex times?
    Sujit Ganguli, Head of Brand & Communications, ICICI Bank, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO–FMCG & Beauty Brands, The Good Glamm Group, Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool India, Deepender Rana, Executive MD-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, Tim Kelsall, Chief Operating Officer, Global Client Practice & Chief Client Officer-APAC, Kantar and Sidharth Shakdher, EVP, Disney+Hotstar shared their views.
    Watch the accompanying video for more
