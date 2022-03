As the travel restrictions ease out and ahead of the travel season, Dubai Tourism has come out with yet another ad with Shah Rukh Khan inviting people to choose Dubai as a preferred destination as the world unlocks.

After the mega-success of the past three instalments with SRK, the commercial features him in a new look that had already started trending on social media.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ankit Saxena in conversation with Prashant Issar, creative director of the ad film.