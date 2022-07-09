It has been a historic year for India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with a lot of the credit going to Dentsu Creative Bengaluru (erstwhile Dentsu Webchutney). Of the 47 metals coming home, the agency’s ‘Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign created for Vice Media has brought home 12 prominent awards across several categories, including three coveted Grand Prix, one Titanium and the biggest one of them all, the ‘Agency of the Year’.

It has been a historic year for India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with a lot of the credit going to Dentsu Creative Bengaluru (erstwhile Dentsu Webchutney). Of the 47 metals coming home, the agency’s ‘Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign created for Vice Media has brought home 12 prominent awards across several categories, including three coveted Grand Prix, one Titanium and the biggest one of them all, the ‘Agency of the Year’.

CNBC-TV18 spoke with Amit Wadhwa and Ajay Gahlaut, the CEO and group CCO, at Dentsu Creative India to discuss the role of tech in these campaigns and understand what the awards wins means for the Indian ad industry.

According to Gahlaut, the time for technology in advertising has come but he also believes that it is the idea that resonates with people.

“Technology is just a tool, it is the idea that still makes it resonate with people. It is just that now we have these wonderful tech tools at our disposal, so ad agencies are catching up with the technology.”

Also, David Prager, Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer of De Beers spoke about key trends in the diamond jewellery market and the company’s plans for the Indian festive season.

Moreover, actor Shahid Kapoor and Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Baazi Games spoke about their new ad campaign which aims to create awareness about poker as a skill-based sport.

Watch the video for more.