BYJUs says roping in Lionel Messi will help increase brands presence in international markets

BYJUs says roping in Lionel Messi will help increase brands presence in international markets

Profile image
By Shibani Gharat   Nov 26, 2022 7:37 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

BYJUs is one of the Indian brands to be the global sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2022 which kicked off in Qatar recently.

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar last weekend. While the Indian team might not be playing the World Cup, BYJUs is one of the Indian brands to be the global sponsor for the tournament.

The company had recently roped in Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm Education for All.
According to Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing at BYJUs the company aims to increase its presence in international market especially in Latam by signing up with FIFA and Messi.
Mehta told Storyboard18, "The primary reason for BYJUs to sign up with FIFA was markets outside India. We have reasonable operations in Latam, especially in Mexico, Argentina and there football and Lionel Messi is the biggest icon ever seen by Latam in current times. So we signed up with Messi to put the brand at the forefront especially in Latam. So the larger reason of having somebody like Messi on board is for our international markets.”
Meanwhile, Vivek Gambhir, CEO at boAt spoke in the show about the company’s journey from being a challenger brand to being one of the leading consumer technology brands in India.
Moreover, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager at WPP India discussed the future of commerce in the country. Also get a sneak peek into CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights event where Yannick Bollore, Chairman of Vivendi and Chairman & CEO of Havas Group spoke about the company’s road ahead in India.
Watch the video for full show.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
