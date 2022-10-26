    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    storyboard18 News

    Britannia expects consumer sentiment to bounce back this festive season

    Britannia expects consumer sentiment to bounce back this festive season

    By Shibani Gharat
    The festive season in India has begun and companies are trying to woo customers with attractive products and offers.

    Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries, told CNBC-TV18 that he expects a bounce-back in consumer sentiments this festive season.
    Doshi said, “We expect a bounce back after two years of subdued consumer sentiment. So we are really looking forward to the festive season.”
    He added that the 'Britannia Shubh Kamnayein' segment is an additional opportunity for the company to cash in on the festive season.
    “Britannia also has a gifting business where the company offers 'Britannia Shubh Kamnayein', which are our assorted packs. So that is an additional consumer opportunity that we try and service in the festive period,” Doshi said.
    Also, Michael Conway, Group President for International and Channel Development at Starbucks, discussed the company’s newly launched Reserve store and how it will elevate the coffee experience of consumers.
    Moreover, Deepika Warrier, CMO at Diageo India; Sujatha Kumar, Head of Marketing in India & South Asia for Visa; Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director of Health at Reckitt South Asia; Ajay Kakar, CMO at Aditya Birla Capital; Shashi Sinha, CEO at IPG Media Brands; and Anil Jayraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, spoke about impact of major events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup on advertisers and marketers.
