Brand action expected around the FIFA World Cup 2022

As the world awaits with bated breath to witness the greatest sporting spectacle on the earth the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Indians are excited for this sporting extravaganza because it is being so closer to home. So what is the brand action expected around the world cup in India? How big is football today in this country? What has changed this time as compared to four years ago?

To discuss this Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing at BYJU's, a brand that is the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for the first time. Yogendra Sriramula – Head, Brand Strategy of Vivo India. Vivo India after being the official smartphone of the Vivo World Cup in Russia in 2018, Vivo is also the official sponsor of the World Cup in Qatar this year. Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India. Coca-Cola has had a long-standing partnership with the game of football running across decades and has been a sponsor at many FIFA World Cups in the past. Vineet Sharma, VP Marketing, South Asia from AB InBev. Globally, their brand Budweiser has already began its activation with a campaign that features soccer stars like Messi and Neymar Jr. And finally Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison World, is going to tell us more about how his people are plotted as the fertile ground for brands.

