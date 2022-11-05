Cross
    Ayan Mukerji gives a sneak peek into what's on Brahmāstra Part Two | Storyboard18

    Ayan Mukerji gives a sneak peek into what's on Brahmāstra Part Two | Storyboard18

    By Shibani Gharat   IST (Published)
    Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Ayan Mukerji and Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus and DNEG on the vision for the film, and how tech and VFX played the role of breathing life into this vision, way forward for using VFX in Indian cinema and much more.

    Ahead of 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', OTT release Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Ayan Mukerji and Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus and DNEG on the vision for the film, and how tech and VFX played the role of breathing life into this vision, way forward for using VFX in Indian cinema and much more. Ayan also gave a sneak peek into what's in store for part two.
    Also, Amaresh Godbole, CEO of Digital Technology Business at Publicis Groupe India spoke to Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat about digital spending during Diwali and what are the kinds of solutions that brands are looking for in the post-pandemic world.
    Ad industry veteran Ambi Parameswaran launching a new book this week, ‘All The World's A Stage: A Personal Branding Story’. The author spoke to Storyboard18 about his latest book which is a roadmap towards building a personal brand.
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
