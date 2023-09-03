ASCI Academy: Pioneering responsible advertising from the ground up

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has established the ASCI Academy with the goal of aiding the advertising industry in the development of more responsible and forward-thinking advertising campaigns. This represents a departure from ASCI's traditional role of addressing advertising-related concerns post-publication.

The ASCI Academy's primary focus is on assisting advertisers in self-regulation from the initial stages of creating advertisements. It has garnered support from over 50 founding partners and supporters, including prominent companies like Cipla Health, Coca Cola India, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Nestle, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, as well as leading educational institutions, civil society organisations, industry bodies, and research institutions.

Rohit Kumar Singh, the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, commended ASCI's initiative, emphasising the importance of preventive measures in the digital age.

Storyboard18 gets key highlights from the grand launch event of the ASCI Academy in Mumbai.

