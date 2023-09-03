CNBC TV18
ASCI Academy: Pioneering responsible advertising from the ground up

ASCI Academy: Pioneering responsible advertising from the ground up

The ASCI Academy's primary focus is on assisting advertisers in self-regulation from the initial stages of creating advertisements. It has garnered support from over 50 founding partners and supporters.

By Shibani Gharat  Sept 3, 2023 5:21:51 PM IST (Updated)

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has established the ASCI Academy with the goal of aiding the advertising industry in the development of more responsible and forward-thinking advertising campaigns. This represents a departure from ASCI's traditional role of addressing advertising-related concerns post-publication.

The ASCI Academy's primary focus is on assisting advertisers in self-regulation from the initial stages of creating advertisements. It has garnered support from over 50 founding partners and supporters, including prominent companies like Cipla Health, Coca Cola India, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Nestle, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, as well as leading educational institutions, civil society organisations, industry bodies, and research institutions.
Rohit Kumar Singh, the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, commended ASCI's initiative, emphasising the importance of preventive measures in the digital age.
Storyboard18 gets key highlights from the grand launch event of the ASCI Academy in Mumbai.
In other news, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced an exciting partnership with MasterCard, naming it a global partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. This collaboration continues MasterCard's history of sponsoring various sports, including soccer, rugby, and more.
Given the immense popularity of cricket in India and other regions worldwide, the World Cup promises to immerse fans in the heart of the action, offering an unprecedented game experience.
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of MasterCard, discusses the brand's strategies for leveraging this association with the ICC.
Furthermore, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has unveiled a fresh brand identity, Tata.EV, aligning with the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, elaborates on the impact this new identity will have on both the business and consumers.
Additionally, fintech company Angel One, formerly known as Angel Broking, has launched the "Super is Here" campaign powered by AI. This campaign aims to motivate and empower individuals across the country to harness the potential of data and technology in their wealth creation journey using Angel One's super app. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer at Angel One Limited, highlights the key features of the campaign and the app.
First Published: Sept 3, 2023 5:20 PM IST
Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)Storyboard18

